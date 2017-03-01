Commitment to a Healthy You

Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC), like employers across the country, believes in the value of a healthy workforce, both at the individual level and at the organization level. In line with its action plan for community health needs, NMMC has identified good nutrition and cardiovascular health as two of its top priorities for its employees and members of the public. Dating back to 2013, NMMC has invested resources each year toward improving health and wellness and offering opportunities for its employees and the public to meet these priorities.

Last year, NMMC offered the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) to its employees and family members. DPP is a program that was developed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as an effective workplace program which has proven to reduce health risks and improve the quality of life for American workers. Maintaining a healthier workforce can lower direct costs of insurance premiums and worker’s compensation claims. It can also positively impact many indirect costs such as absenteeism and worker productivity. Eighty six million Americans have pre-diabetes, that is more than one out of three people. Pre-diabetes increases ones risk for type two diabetes but also can lead to other chronic and serious medical conditions such as heart disease and stroke.

Rebecca Michaud and Erin Plourde are two of the NMMC employees who registered for the DPP program last year. Both completed the full program and admit that initially the requirements were overwhelming. Having lost a total of forty pounds, Michaud said, “I am so glad I did it. I am more physically active now and it is something that has become a part of my life. I maintained my weight even over the holidays.” She encouraged those who might consider participating in a future course not to give up only because of an occasional inconsistency. She said, “The program gives you tools –it is not a fad diet. It is a lifestyle change. If you put in the effort, you will be successful.” As a result of the weight loss and other lifestyle changes she has made, Michaud ran a half marathon and climbed Mount Katahdin, both first time accomplishments for her.

Another employee, Erin Plourde, signed up for the course in an effort to be proactive in reducing her risks, given the fact that she has a significant family history of diabetes. She and her parents took the course together. Plourde said, “They did not throw it at us all at one time. They broke it down for us, gave us the information gradually and then provided the tools and the knowledge we needed to be successful.” Mrs. Plourde, a known diabetic, was injecting herself with insulin up to eight times a day prior to the course. She said, “I was able to stabilize my diabetes, cut down on insulin and now I am using a pump. I feel better now that my glucose levels are stabilized and my quality of life is so much better.” Both agreed with Michaud that although there were days when they “fell off”, they knew they had to put it behind them and start again.

Kathleen Moneghan, Physician Assistant and one of two Lifestyle Coaches for the intensive yearlong course said DPP focuses on lifestyle change through healthy living and is based on research and successful outcomes as reported by the CDC. The program’s focus is on prevention, but it is also beneficial in helping to prevent further progression of diabetes for patients already at risk. Moneghan said the number one challenge for participants is sticking with the program. She indicated that the Program has gained traction all over Maine because of its documented successes in supporting individuals in adopting healthy lifestyles.

According to Tyler Stoliker, Nurse Practitioner and Lifestyle Coach, the program concluded with nine participants, seven of which met or exceeded the weight loss goal of 7% weight reduction. Stoliker said, “DPP is the foundation for lifestyle changes which exists beyond the twelve months of the course. Given that it promotes healthy lifestyle changes, participants must be willing to commit to the program in order to be successful.” He reported that all participants experienced some amount of weight loss ranging from twelve to more than forty pounds, with an impressive collective loss of two hundred twenty seven pounds.

To be eligible for the program, a preliminary questionnaire must be completed by participants to determine whether an individual is pre-diabetic. Pre-diabetic is defined as a fasting blood sugar between 100 -124mg/dl with 125mg/dl and higher being diagnostic of diabetes. The application also factors in the individual’s weight and any history of gestational diabetes.

Sandra San Antonio, NMMC’s Medical Practice Director, indicated that based on the documented successes of employees in the 2016 course, NMMC plans to offer the program to employees and family members again this spring.

