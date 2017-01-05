Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org

Our annual commemoration of the life and witness of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will take place on Sunday, January 15 at 4:00 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The preacher will be the Rt. Rev. Stephen T. Lane, Bishop of Maine. Special music will be offered by the combined choirs from St. John’s, All Souls Congregational, Destiny Worship Center and Bangor Area Children’s Choir along with additional volunteer singers. The choirs will sing a lively arrangement of This L’il Light of Mine by Anthony Leach, Professor of Music at Penn State and director of the Essence of Joy Gospel Choir. They will also sing an inspiring arrangement of He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands, originally composed for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The service will conclude with America, the Beautiful as arranged by Michael McCarthy (Choirmaster at the National Cathedral) for the Inaugural Prayer Services for President Obama’s terms.

