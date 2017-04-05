Comedy for a Cause 2017 featuring Tim Sample

Monday, April 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton St, Rockport, ME
For more information: 207-942-6772; eventbrite.com/e/tim-sample-maines-favorite-humorist-tickets-32740081465
Comedy for a Cause with Tim Sample to benefit Rockland District Nursing and Midcoast Habitat
Bangor, ME (March 15, 2017) – Maine Resource Recovery Association(MRRA) is pleased to announce “Comedy for a Cause,” Monday, April 24, 7:30 pm at The Samoset Resort to benefit Rockland District Nursing Association and Midcoast Habitat for Humanity / Restore.
MRRA invites the public to join them as Maine’s Favorite Humorist, Tim Sample takes the stage at their 24th annual fundraiser “Comedy for a Cause.” The event is open to the public and tickets are available for $16 online at www.mrra.net or $18 at the door.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit two local organizations, the Rockland District Nursing Association (RDNA) and Midcoast Habitat for Humanity / Restore.
For over 86 years, as a community supported agency, RDNA has provided non-acute in-home and community nursing services, focusing on neighbors who otherwise might not have access to care. Today, RDNA serves predominantly elderly residents living independently in Thomaston, South Thomaston, Owls Head, St. George, Cushing, Warren, Union and Rockland.
Midcoast Habitat for Humanity provides the opportunity of homeownership to low-income families living and/or working in Knox County. Midcoast Habitat has a proven track record of providing healthy, affordable housing for low-income families, enabling them to regain and sustain their livelihoods and control in their lives.
Tickets are available online at www.mrra.net or by calling 942-6772. Doors open at 7pm. The event features a cash bar and online donations are welcome.
This comedy event is part of MRRA’s 24th Annual Maine Recycling and Solid Waste Conference & Trade Show, April 24-25, Maine’s only integrated conference for the recycling & solid waste management industry. Maine Resource Recovery Association is the state’s non-profit trade organization for recycling and solid waste professionals.
For more information, please go to www.mrra.net or call 942-6772.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →