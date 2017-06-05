Comedian Juston McKinney | Gracie Theatre, Bangor | July 28, 2017

Friday, July 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Location: Gracie Theatre at Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-4606; JustonMcKinneyAtTheGracie.eventbrite.com
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW: http://www.JustonMcKinneyAtTheGracie.Eventbrite.com
YOUR TICKET INCLUDES A FULL EVENING!
* AN ARRAY OF HOT AND COLD HORS D’OEUVRES WITH BEVERAGES
* ACCESS TO FULL SERVICE CASH BAR UNTIL 7:45 P.M.
* ONE HOUR RECEPTION WITH LIVE A CAPPELLA MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT
* FULL COMEDY SHOW WITH OPENING ACT FOLLOWED BY JUSTON MCKINNEY
* ONLY 20 PASSES AVAILABLE TO AN EXCLUSIVE PRE-SHOW
RECEPTION WITH JUSTON MCKINNEY FROM 6:00 – 6:30.
PASSES ARE $25.00 EACH – SEE YOUR ORDER FORM
TO ADD THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO YOUR EVENING!
* AFTER THE SHOW GET SELFIES AND JUSTON’S AUTOGRAPH WHILE THE CASH BAR REOPENS FOR A HALF HOUR!
and best of all…
* 100% OF PROCEEDS BENEFIT LOCAL CHILDREN THROUGH EMHSF/CMN
* YOUR TICKET COST IS A TAX-DEDUCTIBLE CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTION!
Join us for an evening of music, food, spirits and laughter with JUSTON MCKINNEY!
On ONE HOT FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY Juston McKinney will join Sam’s Club 6333 of Bangor, Maine in our efforts to raise funds for the EMHS Foundation through the Children’s Miracle Network. ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of all proceeds raised by this event will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, and will go to the EMHS Foundation to help children at the Eastern Maine Medical Center, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Acadia Hospital, and other local affiliate hospitals of the EMHS Foundation.
The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. in the Atrium of the Gracie Theatre where a live a cappella performance by Mainely Music Chorus entertains while you enjoy a variety of freshly prepared hors d’oeuvres and Cash Bar services provided by Hero’s Sports Grill. Doors to the Theatre will open at 7:15 and the Opening Act will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Your Backstage Pass gives you access to the Pre-Show Party with Juston Mckinney from 6:00 – 6:30!
After the show there will be a brief opportunity for selfies and autographs for all who attend.
Juston McKinney has had multiple appearances on Comedy Central, including his half-hour Comedy Central Presents and on his one hour comedy special “Juston McKinney – A Middle Class Hole. He has made multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show”, both with Jay Leno and with Conan O’Brien. He was chosen to be part of the “Blue Collar Comedy Next Generation Tour” with Bill Engval, which aired on TBS. Juston also has had his own Sirius/XM weekly show “Live from the Woods with Juston McKinney”, and recently launched his new podcast “Juston McKinney Small Town Famous” which can be heard Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon on EdgeRadio. His television sitcom appearances include the “King of Queens” and “100 Centre Street”, and he appeared in the films “The Zoo Keeper” and “Here Comes the Boom”.
