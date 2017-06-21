Comedian Ian Harvie at The 1932 Criterion Theatre

Saturday, June 24, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: 1932 Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage St., Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-0829; criteriontheatre.org
Comedian Ian Harvie from the Emmy- award winning show “Transparent” will take The Criterion stage on Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. The event is part of Bar Harbor Pride Festival! Tickets on sale at www.criteriontheatre.org
Unafraid to joke about subjects no other comedian has ever touched, Ian’s unique act challenges the traditionally macho, sex-obsessed world of stand up in ways you won’t believe, proving that laughter cuts across all gender identities, ultimately uniting us all.
Harvie is best known for his role as “Dale” in the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning TV series TRANSPARENT on Amazon. You may have also seen Ian guest starring as ”Michael” on the soapy, nighttime drama, MISTRESSES on ABC; or as “Chris” on the hilarious, hit millennial sitcom YOUNG AND HUNGRY on Freeform; and multiple other appearances as himself on THE NIGHTLY SHOW with LARRY WILMORE on Comedy Central, CNN’s NEWSROOM with BROOK BALDWIN, COMICS UNLEASHED on ABC, and ROADTRIP NATION on PBS. Ian will be joined by comedian Kevin Neels. Please note that this performance includes mature content.
