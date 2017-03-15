Come Read with the Reader Dogs!

By Sarah Taylor
Posted March 15, 2017, at 2:47 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 680-2604; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=children

Our therapy dog friends from Kennebec Valley Love on a Leash will be in this afternoon for read-aloud time! Great for kids who want to practice their reading skills and for families who want a fun, calming read-aloud opportunity. Spend 15 minutes with a dog who loves to listen! Bring your own favorite book, or borrow one from our shelves.

Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Spaces are limited, so call (207) 680-2604, or stop by the Children’s desk at the Waterville Public Library for your appointment today!

