Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 680-2604; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=children
Come Read with the Reader Dogs!
Colby Program Room
Our therapy dog friends from Kennebec Valley Love on a Leash will be in this afternoon for read-aloud time! Great for kids who want to practice their reading skills and for families who want a fun, calming read-aloud opportunity. Spend 15 minutes with a dog who loves to listen! Bring your own favorite book, or borrow one from our shelves.
Reservations are strongly encouraged.
Spaces are limited, so call (207) 680-2604, or stop by the Children’s desk at the Waterville Public Library for your appointment today!
