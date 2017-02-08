Come read with the Reader Dogs at the Waterville Public Library!

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine For more information: (207) 680-2604; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5762

Come read with our friendly therapy dogs. Great for kids who want to practice reading aloud or for families who want a calm time to read together with a furry friend.

Spaces are limited, so call for your appointment today: (207) 680-2604.

