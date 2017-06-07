Come Read with the Reader Dogs!

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 07, 2017, at 4:11 p.m.

Monday, June 26, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, July 24, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5788

Our therapy dog friends from Kennebec Valley Love on a Leash will be in this afternoon for read-aloud time! Great for kids who want to practice their reading skills and for families who want a fun, calming read-aloud opportunity. Spend 15 minutes with a dog who loves to listen! Bring your own favorite book, or borrow one from our shelves.  

Reservations are strongly encouraged.   

Spaces are limited, so call 680-2604 or stop by the Children’s Desk at the Waterville Public Library!

