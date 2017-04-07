Come on out and celebrate Earth Day!

By Grace Keown
Posted April 07, 2017, at 12:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Location: Dixmont Snowmobile Club, Cates Road, Dixmont, ME

For more information: 2075681111

The Dixmont Conservation Commission is sponsoring a director’s cut screening of the Aldo Leopold documentary Green Fire – Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time. The first full-length documentary film ever made about legendary conservation thinker Aldo Leopold. Green Fire Green Fire explores Leopold’s extraordinary career and his enduring influence – tracing how he shaped the modern conservation movement and continues to inspire projects all over the country that connect people and the land.

Saturday, April 22nd – 6: 30 pm at the Dixmont Snowmobile Club

Admission is free, (donations welcome), refreshments will be served, door prizes.

The film is about 1 ¼ hours long. Door prize drawings after the film. For more information please contact: bswartz68@gmail.com or gardenfairy1@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine TV meteorologist found deadMaine TV meteorologist found dead
  2. Immigration agents seize Somali man in Portland courthouse
  3. Sen. Susan Collins votes for ‘nuclear’ option to change Senate rules for GorsuchSen. Susan Collins votes for ‘nuclear’ option to change Senate rules for Gorsuch
  4. Quirks buy former Kmart property, sell waterfront lots to Bangor SavingsQuirks buy former Kmart property, sell waterfront lots to Bangor Savings
  5. ‘It just didn’t feel right’ says woman who bought heirloom silverware, hopes to return set‘It just didn’t feel right’ says woman who bought heirloom silverware, hopes to return set

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs