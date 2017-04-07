Come on out and celebrate Earth Day!

Saturday, April 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Location: Dixmont Snowmobile Club, Cates Road, Dixmont, ME
For more information: 2075681111
The Dixmont Conservation Commission is sponsoring a director’s cut screening of the Aldo Leopold documentary Green Fire – Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time. The first full-length documentary film ever made about legendary conservation thinker Aldo Leopold. Green Fire Green Fire explores Leopold’s extraordinary career and his enduring influence – tracing how he shaped the modern conservation movement and continues to inspire projects all over the country that connect people and the land.
Admission is free, (donations welcome), refreshments will be served, door prizes.
The film is about 1 ¼ hours long. Door prize drawings after the film. For more information please contact: bswartz68@gmail.com or gardenfairy1@gmail.com
