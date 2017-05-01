Come Boating Belfast Launch Day May 27th

Saturday, May 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Come Boating!, Come Boating Boat shed, opposite Belfast City Boat Ramp, Main St., Belfast, Maine
For more information: 603-372-2074; comeboating.org/launch-day-and-nautical-yard-sale/
Are you itching to get out on the water again? On Saturday, May 27th (rain date Sunday, May 28th), 9am-2pm, Come Boating!, a Belfast non-profit, will launch its 3 Cornish Pilot gigs starting up the 2017 Community Rowing season. No experience is necessary to try out rowing these coxed, 6-rower boats, and it’s free. Come to the Come Boating! boat shed, right opposite the Belfast launch ramp on Main st., learn about our adult and youth rowing and sailing opportunities, check out what’s available at our Nautical Yard Sale fundraiser, and chat with other boat enthusiasts over a hot dog picnic lunch. See the Come Boating website FMI: http://www.comeboating.org/launch-day-and-nautical-yard-sale/
