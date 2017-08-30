Come and talk about grief and the grieving process with others who are walking a similar path.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Church Street, Westbrook, Maine
South Portland, Maine (September 1, 2017) VNA Home Health Hospice, announces its Fall 2017 Grief Support Group being held Thursdays beginning September 14 and ending October 26 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This group is offered by VNA Home Health Hospice and Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church with meetings held at the church at 810 Church St. in Westbrook.
This six-week support group offers adults the opportunity to learn about grief and share their experiences in a supportive, safe environment. This group is open to any adult (18 years and older) who is dealing with the death of a loved one.
The group is free of charge, but will be limited to a maximum of 12 participants. Participants should plan to attend all sessions and no new participants will be accepted after September 28th in order to maintain group integrity. Anyone interested in attending the group must speak with the Bereavement Coordinator Linda Hopkins at 400-8714 in order to reserve their spot in the group.
