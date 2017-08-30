Come and talk about grief and the grieving process with others who are walking a similar path.

Meeting Of Support Group With Member Looking At Camera
monkeybusinessimages | Getty Images/iStockphoto
Meeting Of Support Group With Member Looking At Camera
By Rebecca Parent
Posted Aug. 30, 2017, at 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Church Street, Westbrook, Maine

South Portland, Maine (September 1, 2017) VNA Home Health Hospice, announces its Fall 2017 Grief Support Group being held Thursdays beginning September 14 and ending October 26 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This group is offered by VNA Home Health Hospice and Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church with meetings held at the church at 810 Church St. in Westbrook.

This six-week support group offers adults the opportunity to learn about grief and share their experiences in a supportive, safe environment. This group is open to any adult (18 years and older) who is dealing with the death of a loved one.

The group is free of charge, but will be limited to a maximum of 12 participants. Participants should plan to attend all sessions and no new participants will be accepted after September 28th in order to maintain group integrity. Anyone interested in attending the group must speak with the Bereavement Coordinator Linda Hopkins at 400-8714 in order to reserve their spot in the group.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. After third probation violation in less than four months, Maine sex offender sent back to prisonAfter third probation violation in less than four months, Maine sex offender sent back to prison
  2. LePage calls for emergency legislative session after feds balk at Maine food sovereignty lawLePage calls for emergency legislative session after feds balk at Maine food sovereignty law
  3. Belfast girl, 5, accidentally shot herself with father’s gun, police sayBelfast girl, 5, accidentally shot herself with father’s gun, police say
  4. Bangor group to hand out Narcan in Pickering Square on ThursdayBangor group to hand out Narcan in Pickering Square on Thursday
  5. Historian debunks theory of Confederate statue in MaineHistorian debunks theory of Confederate statue in Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs