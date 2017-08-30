Come and talk about grief and the grieving process with others who are walking a similar path

Brewer, Maine (September 1, 2017) Hospice of Eastern Maine, announces its Fall 2017 Grief Support Group being held Thursdays beginning October 12 and ending November 16 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at our office at 885 Union Street Suite 220 in Bangor.

This six week support group offers adults the opportunity to learn about grief, share their experiences, and practice healthy coping techniques. This group is open to any adult (18 years and older) who is dealing with the death of a loved one.

The group is free of charge, but will be limited to a maximum of 12 participants. Participants should plan to attend all six Tuesday sessions and no new participants will be accepted after October 19th in order to maintain group integrity. Anyone interested in attending the group must speak with the Bereavement Coordinator Joel Wiggin at 973-8269 in order to reserve their spot in the group.

