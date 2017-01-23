Columbia Talk with Jim Fisher

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: YWCA MDI, 38 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Explore Aracatacata, Columbia and the land that birthed realismo magico with Jim Fisher and the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the YWCA MDI.

Aracataca is the birthplace of Gabriel García Márquez, the Nobel Prize winning author of “100 Years of Solitude.” Aracataca was Márquez’ inspiration for the mythical town of Macondo, where the seven generations of the Buendía family featured in the story live. Fisher will speak about the challenges and opportunities for community and economic development in Aracataca, today, along with the spirit of magical realism made famous by Marquez.

Fisher is the District Coordinator for the Downeast Public Health Council and former senior planner at the Hancock County Planning Commission. In his work he endeavors to build stronger, healthier communities through integrating community development and public health.

Thank you to the YWCA MDI for providing space for this talk and for Anchorspace for providing a screen and projector.

