Colorectal Cancer: the Truths and Myths

By: Maria Sophia Villanueva, MD, FACS, EMMC colorectal surgeon

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and is a good time to learn about what is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States for both men and women. In Maine, it is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer. Last year, approximately 134,000 new cases of colorectal cancer cases were diagnosed and 49,000 people died from the disease nationwide. This is very unfortunate given that colorectal cancer can be prevented or cured; especially if caught at an early stage.

As a colorectal surgeon, I feel that it is not only my obligation to treat colon cancer, but also to raise awareness in our community about this life-threatening disease. Often times in my encounter with patients, I find a lot of myths about colorectal cancer. It is time to lay down the facts.

Myth #1: There is nothing I can do to prevent colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer can be prevented through regular screenings, a healthy diet, and regular exercise. It is also very curable if caught at an early stage. Colorectal cancer death rates in Maine and in the rest of the U.S have declined significantly over the last decade largely due to early detection.

Most of us generally know what we need to do to be healthy. Complying with what we know is good for us is often the issue. Many of us are not convinced that what we do or eat every day can actually make a difference in our health, so why bother? Well, there are several research-backed recommendations made by the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons and by the American Cancer Society that are guaranteed to prevent or lower your risk of colon cancer.

Get colorectal cancer screenings regularly after age 50 – Most colorectal cancers do not present with any symptoms until late in the disease. However, most colon cancers start as non-cancerous growths called polyps. Screening colonoscopy provides us with the opportunity to remove these polyps before they turn into cancer and to detect cancer at its early stage.

A lot of people hesitate to go through a colonoscopy because of the bowel preparation. Most bowel preparations are palatable and mixed with sports drinks. This is the most difficult part for most people. Colonoscopy is safe and only takes a few minutes. You are given sedation so you will be asleep and will not feel anything during the procedure. It is a procedure that can make a big impact on you especially if those polyps get removed before they turn into cancer.

There are different ways to screen for colon cancer, but the most effective way is through colonoscopy. Colorectal cancer screening costs are covered by Medicare and many commercial health plans.

Adopt a diet low in fat, high in fiber, and with less red meat – Being overweight and obese has been associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer. High consumption of red and processed meat also increases your risk. On the other hand, intake of dietary fiber, cereal fiber, and whole grains is associated with reduced risk of colorectal cancer. For every 10 grams of daily fiber consumption, there is a 10 percent reduction in cancer risk.

Eat at least 2 ½ cups of fruits and vegetables daily – Moderate daily consumption of fruits and vegetables is slightly protective against colon cancer. However, very high consumption appears to add little additional benefit. This ties in with the idea of eating more fiber daily.

Adopt a physically active lifestyle – Interestingly, the most consistently reported behavior factor related to reducing colon cancer risk is physical activity. Independent of people’s weight, scientific research found that the most physically active people have a 25 percent lower risk of colon cancer than the least active people. In addition, for patients who already have colon cancer, the risk of death is higher in those who are less active. The American Cancer Society recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week, preferably spread throughout the week. Toggling through that TV remote to find your favorite show does not constitute even a moderate intensity activity.So get up and be active!

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages. If you use tobacco, quit. If you don’t use tobacco, don’t start – Alcohol and tobacco in combination are linked to colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal cancers. People who have a lifetime average intake of two to four alcoholic drinks per day have a 23 percent higher risk of colorectal cancer than those who consume fewer than one drink per day.

Consume dairy products and other food high in calcium and folic acid – Higher consumption of total dairy products, such as milk, and other food high in calcium and folic acid decreases the risk of developing colorectal cancer. It does not matter if you eat the low fat options as they will still give you the same protective effect. The American Cancer Prevention Study also found an inverse relationship between the total dietary intake of calcium and folic acid and colorectal cancer.

If your doctor placed you on aspirin for your heart, take it regularly – There is extensive evidence that long-term regular use of aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) lowers the risk of colorectal cancer. However, the American Cancer Society does not recommend everyone take these drugs for cancer prevention because of the associated potential side effects such as gastrointestinal bleeding. If you are already taking them for other reasons, such as heart attack prevention, you can thank your primary care provider again because you have the added benefit of lowering your risk of colorectal cancer.

Myth #2: Colorectal cancer cannot be cured.

Colorectal cancer can be cured. It requires surgery in most cases for a complete cure, sometimes in conjunction with radiation and chemotherapy for certain rectal cancers. Between 80 and 90 percent of patients are restored to normal health if the cancer is detected and treated in the earliest stages. However, the cure rate drops to 11 percent or less when diagnosed in the very late stages.

Myth #3 Surgery to treat colon cancer often requires a big cut and a permanent colostomy bag.

A colostomy bag is not often the case especially if diagnosis occurs at an early stage. Rarely these are necessary, and most of the time they are temporary. Moreover, if detected early, it is more likely that minimally invasive treatments can be offered. For example, a minimally invasive surgery by a specialist can involve an incision only a few inches long. This enables a shorter hospital stay, less pain, and earlier return to work. It is important to be treated by surgeons with experience and training in treating colorectal cancer because patients are more likely to survive and experience fewer complications.

Myth #4 If I don’t have a family history of colon cancer, then I am not at risk.

Everybody is at risk. The risk of developing colorectal cancer increases with age. All men and women aged 50 and older are at risk for developing colorectal cancer, and should be screened. Some people are at a higher risk and should be screened at an age younger than 50, including those with a personal or family history of inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer, or polyps; or ovarian, endometrial or breast cancer. There is also growing evidence that colon cancer has been increasing in the younger population. According to the American Cancer Society, there has been a sharp increase of colorectal cancer in adults in their 20s and 30s from 6 percent in 1990 to 11 percent in 2013.

If you are less than 50 years old but have symptoms such as rectal bleeding, constipation, anemia, unexplained weight loss, or unusual changes in your bowel habits, it is important that your doctor checks if you are appropriate to screen for colon cancer.

In summary, there is a lot that can be done to prevent and cure colon cancer. You can prevent colon cancer by getting a colonoscopy upon the age of 50 and beyond, adopting a diet low in fat, low in red and processed meat, and high in fiber, eating 2 ½ cups of fruits and vegetables a day, being physically active, limiting alcohol consumption, not smoking, and having calcium and folate in your diet. Colorectal cancer can be cured, especially if detected early and by working with trained specialists. Minimally invasive procedures by specialized surgeons can result in shorter hospital stays, less pain, and an earlier return to work. Finally, even if you do not have a family history of colon cancer, you can still be at risk so it is important to get a screening colonoscopy.

