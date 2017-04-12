Color Bangor 2017

2017 Logo
Color Bangor
2017 Logo
By Erich Herbert
Posted April 12, 2017, at 11:01 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Bangor Waterfront, 85 Texas Avenue, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-262-7765; americanfolkfestival.com/color-bangor

Join the AFF as runners and walkers take over Bangor’s Waterfront for a day of color, fun, walking/running and more.

Color Bangor is Bangor’s first fun run/walk where participants will pass through color zones at different spots on the course; each zone will have a different colored powder (don’t worry it’s just corn starch) that volunteers will throw at your shirt to help get your white shirt to be covered in different colors. Then continue the fun with the post-run color throws at the finish line where there will be more color and music.

Register Today: www.americanfolkfestival.com/color-bangor

Through April 15, 2017

Adult: $40 ($33 on a team/8+ people)

Kids 4-12: $25

Kids 3 and Under: FREE

After April 15:

Adult: $50

Kids 4-12: $25

Kids 3 and Under: FREE

