Color Bangor 2017

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Bangor Waterfront, 85 Texas Avenue, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-262-7765; americanfolkfestival.com/color-bangor
Join the AFF as runners and walkers take over Bangor’s Waterfront for a day of color, fun, walking/running and more.
Color Bangor is Bangor’s first fun run/walk where participants will pass through color zones at different spots on the course; each zone will have a different colored powder (don’t worry it’s just corn starch) that volunteers will throw at your shirt to help get your white shirt to be covered in different colors. Then continue the fun with the post-run color throws at the finish line where there will be more color and music.
Register Today: www.americanfolkfestival.com/color-bangor
Through April 15, 2017
Adult: $40 ($33 on a team/8+ people)
Kids 4-12: $25
Kids 3 and Under: FREE
After April 15:
Adult: $50
Kids 4-12: $25
Kids 3 and Under: FREE
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →