Colloquy Downeast Winter/Spring Colloquies begin January 10

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Colloquy Down, c/o Blue Hill Public Library, Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, ME For more information: 207-610-2631; ColloquyDowneast.org

BLUE HILL — Colloquy Downeast welcomes all participants to register for its upcoming Winter/Spring colloquies of the 2016-17 season. In its 17th year, Colloquy Downeast is a nonprofit volunteer organization offering a variety of topics for discussion and study. The colloquies, typically meet in four weekly sessions at the Blue Hill Public Library, are led by local facilitators, and emphasize participation and discussion.

Winter colloquies begin on January 10, 2017 as follows:

* Photography as Art with Farnham (Mike) Blair, Jan. 10.

* American Sea Writing with Peter Neill, Jan. 10.

* The Invention of Western Liberalism: Its Nature and History with Ron Lesko, Jan. 18.

* Parsing the Anthropocene: What does this new era of environmental crisis portend? with Denis Sweet, Jan. 19.

* The Past and Future (?) of Humankind: Challenges to what we thought we knew about human history with David Porter and Charlie Stone starting February 20th;

* “Many are the Afflictions of the Righteous:” The literature of Illness with Margery Irvine, March 8.

* Creativity and The Spirit with Lucas Richman, March 28.

For a detailed description of each colloquy and to register, go to colloquydowneast.org or write to: Colloquy Downeast, P.O. Box 394, Blue Hill ME 04614. Advance registration is required with a limit of 15 individuals per colloquy to ensure active participation in the discussions.

