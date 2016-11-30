College Prep for Adults Begins in February

College Next, the adult education program for college preparation, welcomes new registrants. Classes are one afternoon a week, beginning February 8th and finishing May 24th. In this course students learn everything they need to do well in college: how to study; manage their time; get financial aid; take tests; navigate the college ‘world’. Importantly, successful graduates earn three college credits from University of Maine at Augusta to put toward their degree. If desired, students can also register for skill building classes in mathematics and English scheduled earlier the same day. All instruction is free, the only cost is for books.

This is the perfect program for students who are entering college for the first time, or returning to college to finish up a degree. Because class size is small, students find the support and academic help they need from instructors and fellow students. All classes are held on campus at University College at Rockland between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Wednesdays for thirteen weeks. For more information about this Maine College Transitions program, or to register, call/text Peg at 691-5751 or email pjunge@rsu13.org

