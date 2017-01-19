Colleen Hilton Assumes Leadership of Rosscare

EMHS president and CEO, M. Michelle Hood, FACHE, is pleased to announce that Colleen Hilton, RN, has been named president of Rosscare, EMHS’ not-for-profit company that oversees the Rosscare Nursing Homes. Hilton is currently an EMHS senior vice president and president of the system’s VNA Home Health Hospice.

“Colleen has dedicated her distinguished career to ensuring quality homecare and hospice services are available throughout Maine. Those services are often closely linked to skilled or long-term care and rehabilitative services, so it makes sense to combine oversight of post-acute care under one office,” says Hood.

Hilton says she is thrilled with the opportunity. “As the nation’s Baby Boomers continue to age, the need for quality long-term care will continue to increase. It is also important to remember that long-term care is not just for the elderly, there are many Americans under the age of 65 who need help taking care of themselves due to diseases, disabilities, injury, and illness. I look forward to this new challenge and maintaining the quality of services for which Rosscare is well known,” Hilton says. Hilton takes over the Rosscare presidency from Jeffrey Doran, who will continue as vice president of system clinical services for EMHS and is working to advance a systemwide medical group.

Hilton has served in administrative capacities for the past 15 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Southern Maine, and a Certificate of Graduate Studies in Health Policy and Management from USM’s Muskie Institute, and is an alumna of the Daniel Hanley Health Leadership Development program. She has served on the Home Care Alliance of Maine Board of Directors, is a member of the Organization of Maine Nurse Executives, is a past chair of the Cumberland District Public Health Council and serves in other healthcare professional advisory roles. She was the first woman elected as mayor of the City of Westbrook and served three terms from 2009-2016. Hilton was recognized in 2016 by the HomeCare & Hospice Alliance of Maine with a Distinguished Service award, and was a 2007 recipient of the Department of Education Commissioner’s Recognition Award for her work in Truancy, Dropout and Alternative Education.

Rosscare is a not-for-profit company for Rosscare Nursing Homes, which is a 50/50 joint venture with First Atlantic Health. First Atlantic owns and operates 20 long-term care facilities throughout Maine. Together Rosscare and First Atlantic own six long-term care facilities, with First Atlantic serving as managing partner. Rosscare also operates Live Safe, a personal emergency response program with approximately 600 monthly subscribers in the Bangor and Waterville regions, and more than 500 subscribers in the Presque Isle area.

