Collect, MECA’s 2017 Art Sale

Thursday, June 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, June 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Collect: MECA’s Summer Art Sale 2017 provides a rare opportunity for art buyers to invest in original art by emerging artists and established professionals while providing working artists with a sustainable future. The sale features a wide range of artists with ties to the MECA community, including MECA students, alumni, faculty, staff, and others A sample of participants include: Angela Adams, Marian Baker, Cat Bates, Kim Bernard, Donald Best, Phillip Brou, John Bisbee, Anne Buckwalter, Emilie Blum, Diane Dahlke, Michel Droge, Nicole Duennebier, Connie Hayes, Lindsay Hancock, Alison Hildreth, Jamie Hogan, Ayumi Horie, Anne Ireland, Honour Mack, Janet Manyan, Daniel Minter, Kari Radasch, Celeste Roberge, Miles Spadone, Dietlind Vander Schaaf, Shoshannah White, and many more. Please visit our website for more information and a full list of participating artists at www.meca.edu/collect.
Open to the Public June 29 – July 1
The Art Sale is held in MECA’s Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) within the Porteous Building, 522 Congress St, Portland, ME
Shop: 10am-6pm, Thursday, June 29
Shop: 10am-6pm, Friday, June 30
Shop: 10am-6pm, Saturday, July 1
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →