Collaborative Fundraising for Local Food Pantries

Getting together to raise funds for the hungry are Arthur Carter of the Irene Chadbourne Food Pantry in Calais, with Fern Garrapy, Judy Knapp, and Patti Harper of the Garrapy Food Pantry in Eastport, with Ian Pratt, center, of Pratt's Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Calais, Maine.
By Colin Windhorst, Dr. Windhorst lives in Dennysville, Maine.
Posted Nov. 23, 2016, at 11:18 a.m.

Volunteers from the Garrapy Food Pantry in Eastport, and the Irene Chadbourne Food Pantry in Calais are working together to raise funds for the hungry in Washington County.

Ian Pratt, of Pratt’s Chevrolet in Calais has offered $2000 in matching funds for donations made to each food “hub” serving the Eastport and Calais regions.

As the Thanksgiving and holiday season approaches, the demand on food bank resources increases, and is expected to remain high through the coming winter months, as many families struggle to make ends meet.

To make a matching donation, Mr. Pratt says: ”We will happily match gifts up to a total of $2000. Together we can help end hunger in our area!”

Any and all contributions are much appreciated. For more information, contact your local food pantry, or call Ian Pratt at 207-454-0600 at the dealership on Route 1 in Calais.

