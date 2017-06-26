Cold Comfort Theater to Give Free Performance “Happy Birthday America” on the 4th

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Park on Main, Main Street between Rollies and the Bay, Belfast, ME
For more information: 207-930-7244; ColdComfortTheater.com
A FREE performance of ‘Happy Birthday America!’, a cavalcade of songs of America, on July 4th, high noon!
Cold Comfort Theater will be presenting a spirited performance of song and dance to celebrate America’s birthday and honor our service women and men! Songs from the 1800s all the way to the current era will be presented LIVE at Belfast’s NEWEST park, the ‘Park on Main’, located on Main Street between Rollies and the bay.
This is a heartwarming and sentimental homage to our country, come join us! Drive up, walk down, bring your seat and sing along with such familiar tunes as ‘Boogie, Woogie, Bugle Boy’, ‘America the Beautiful’, ‘This Land is Your Land’, and ‘Stars Spangled Banner’.
ONE performance only, NO charge, GREAT for all ages!
For more information, visit us at www.ColdComfortTheater.com or call us at (207)-930-7244.
