Cold Comfort Theater Presents “Almost, Maine” in Belfast

Cast Left to Right: Nathaniel Gray, Angela Thibodeau Domenichelli, Maggie Goscinski, Bryan Spaulding, Laila Al-Matrouk, Dana Wilson, Chesley Lovell.
Photo by Katie Jill Buckley.
By Andre Blanchard
Posted April 19, 2017, at 7:42 a.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High Street, Belfast, ME

For more information: 2079307244; coldcomforttheater.com

Cold Comfort Theater presents Maine playwright John Cariani’s romantic comedy ‘Almost, Maine’ April 28 and 29 at 7pm and April 30 at 3pm at the First Baptist Church on High Street in Belfast.

The New York Daily News says ‘Almost, Maine’s charm is real. [It] packs wit, earns its laughs, and, like love, surprises you.’ A series of light-hearted vignettes will uplift you this April!

Tickets may be purchased at Left Bank Books on High Street in Belfast, or at the door. Adults cost $15, students $10.

For more information, visit us at www.ColdComfortTheater.com or call us at (207)-930-7244.

