Cold Comfort Theater Presents “Almost, Maine” at Rollie’s in Belfast

By Andre Blanchard
Posted Feb. 13, 2017, at 1:32 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Rollie's Bar and Grill, 37 Main Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-930-7244; coldcomforttheater.com

Cold Comfort Theater and Rollie’s Bar and Grill in Belfast present a luncheon and a show! Cold Comfort’s performance of ‘Almost, Maine’ by John Cariani will be complimented by a Rollie’s luncheon on March 26 at 11:30am at Rollie’s Bar and Grill.

Reservations must be made in advance at Rollies, $20 tickets include lunch and a show! Limited seating available.

