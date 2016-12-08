Cold Comfort Theater of Belfast Presents “Winter Wonderland” Christmas Show

From Lt to Rt: Colin Graebert, Leander Andrews, Maggie Goscinski, Andre Blanchard, and Chesley Lovell rehearse for the show.
Katie-Jill Wadsworth Buckley
From Lt to Rt: Colin Graebert, Leander Andrews, Maggie Goscinski, Andre Blanchard, and Chesley Lovell rehearse for the show.
By Andre Blanchard
Posted Dec. 08, 2016, at 6:01 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church of Belfast, 95 High Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 2079307244; coldcomforttheater.com

Cold Comfort Theater, Waldo County’s Best of the Best Theater Company, presents “Winter Wonderland” an evening of music, song, dance and stories, on December 20, 21, 22, 23 at 7 PM at the First Baptist Church of Belfast, 95 High St., Belfast, DONATIONS ONLY!

Story continues below advertisement.

Come and join us for a festive Christmas show, guaranteed to put you and yours in the Christmas spirit!  Under 1 1/2 hours, plenty of parking in rear, handicap accessible and elevator.  The acoustics are fabulous; kids, teens and adults will entertain you with wonderful family holiday entertainment!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Fraud claims loomed over Maine addiction clinic that closed abruptlyFraud claims loomed over Maine addiction clinic that closed abruptly
  2. Death of inmate at state prison under investigationDeath of inmate at state prison under investigation
  3. Two Mainers nominated for GrammysTwo Mainers nominated for Grammys
  4. LePage welcomes new Legislature with warning of impending economic perilLePage welcomes new Legislature with warning of impending economic peril
  5. Police: Bangor man arrested after jumping from second-story window to escapePolice: Bangor man arrested after jumping from second-story window to escape

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living