Cold Comfort Theater of Belfast Presents “Winter Wonderland” Christmas Show

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church of Belfast, 95 High Street, Belfast, Maine For more information: 2079307244; coldcomforttheater.com

Cold Comfort Theater, Waldo County’s Best of the Best Theater Company, presents “Winter Wonderland” an evening of music, song, dance and stories, on December 20, 21, 22, 23 at 7 PM at the First Baptist Church of Belfast, 95 High St., Belfast, DONATIONS ONLY!

Come and join us for a festive Christmas show, guaranteed to put you and yours in the Christmas spirit! Under 1 1/2 hours, plenty of parking in rear, handicap accessible and elevator. The acoustics are fabulous; kids, teens and adults will entertain you with wonderful family holiday entertainment!

