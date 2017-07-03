Cold Comfort Theater of Belfast Performs Tintypes in Wales Park

Thursday, July 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Wales Park, Main Street and Lincolnville Avenue, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-930-7244; ColdComfortTheater.com
TINTYPES by Mary Kyte chronicles the growing pains of a nation in a musical revue that takes the audience back to turn of 20th century America, when the innocent, slow-paced days of ice cream socials and hoop skirts are giving way to a bustling world of automobiles, electricity and the telephone, where American optimism and ingenuity run high in leaders like J.P. Morgan, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. It is also a time of growing social turmoil, as increased immigration begins to change the cultural and ethnic makeup of the nation. Both nostalgic yet amazingly topical, this is a musical delight for all ages.
Wales Park, at the top of Main St., 6pm, seating available or bring your own handicap accessible.
Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for teens, $5, age 12 and under. July 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 6pm.
Directed by Aynne Ames
Musical Direction by Colin Graebert
