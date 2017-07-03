Community

Cold Comfort Theater of Belfast Performs Tintypes in Wales Park

Maggie Goscinski and André Blanchard as Anna Held and Theodore Roosevelt in Tintypes.
Katie Buckley
Tintypes actors from left to right: Dana Wilson, Linda Leppanen, Dakota Wing, Chesley Lovell, Natty Gray, Deb Fournier, Allison Morrill.
Katie Buckley
By Andre Blanchard
Posted July 03, 2017, at 1:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Wales Park, Main Street and Lincolnville Avenue, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-930-7244; ColdComfortTheater.com

TINTYPES by Mary Kyte chronicles the growing pains of a nation in a musical revue that takes the audience back to turn of 20th century America, when the innocent, slow-paced days of ice cream socials and hoop skirts are giving way to a bustling world of automobiles, electricity and the telephone, where American optimism and ingenuity run high in leaders like J.P. Morgan, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. It is also a time of growing social turmoil, as increased immigration begins to change the cultural and ethnic makeup of the nation. Both nostalgic yet amazingly topical, this is a musical delight for all ages.

Wales Park, at the top of Main St., 6pm, seating available or bring your own handicap accessible.

Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for teens, $5, age 12 and under. July 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 6pm.

Directed by Aynne Ames

Musical Direction by Colin Graebert

