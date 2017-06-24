Cold Comfort Theater of Belfast Announces Auditions for “The Tragedy and Triumph of Smike”

By Andre Blanchard
Posted June 24, 2017, at 9:56 a.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High Street, Belfast, ME

For more information: (207) 930-7244; ColdComfortTheater.com

Auditions will be held on July 1, 2017 for our August show, “The Tragedy and Triumph of Smike,” based on a story adaptation from Charles Dickens’s “Nicholas Nickleby.”

Auditions are at 11:00-12:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 95 High St., in Belfast, on the first floor. Cold reading, no preparation required. This play will be presented for several nights in mid-to-late August, outdoors in Belfast’s Wales Park, exact dates to be announced. All shows will be at 6 PM. Rehearsal is three times a week: Sunday afternoons, Monday and Tuesday evenings. Not all actors are required at all rehearsals. Boys not needed often.

Cast requirements:

Mr Squeers: Lead, adult male. Cruel, mean, stupid and foolish. THIS PART HAS NOT BEEN CAST.

Mrs Squeers: Adult female. Mr Squeers’s perfect mate. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.

Fanny Squeers: Teen/young adult. Their perfect daughter. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.

Nicholas: Young adult male. Kind, compassionate, bright. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.

Smike: Slow-witted and lonely, but naturally good and kind. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.

Bride: Walk-on role. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.

Magistrate: Small, but pivotal role. THIS PART HAS NOT BEEN CAST.

Cruel Uncle: A nasty piece of work! THIS PART HAS NOT BEEN CAST.

Kind Employer: Adult Male. Honest, honorable, good friend of Nicholas. THIS PART HAS NOT BEEN CAST.

Boys, aged 8-14: Abused, mistreated, lonely-but they get their revenge! THESE PARTS HAVE NOT BEEN CAST.

In addition to actors, we VERY much welcome those interested in technical jobs: painting, set design, lights, sets, props runners, costumes, makeup, box office, usher, refreshments, etc. WE LOVE NEW VOLUNTEERS!

Aynne Ames directing.

For more information, please email us at ColdComfortTheater@gmail.com or phone us at (207) 930-7244.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Search underway after vehicle was found abandoned on Penobscot Narrows BridgeSearch underway after vehicle was found abandoned on Penobscot Narrows Bridge
  2. Most crisis phones on bridge out of order as crews searched riverMost crisis phones on bridge out of order as crews searched river
  3. Husson student hit by wrong-way driver is on the mendHusson student hit by wrong-way driver is on the mend
  4. Bangor man charged with breaking into vehiclesBangor man charged with breaking into vehicles
  5. Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assaultObama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs