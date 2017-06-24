Cold Comfort Theater of Belfast Announces Auditions for “The Tragedy and Triumph of Smike”

Saturday, July 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High Street, Belfast, ME
For more information: (207) 930-7244; ColdComfortTheater.com
Auditions will be held on July 1, 2017 for our August show, “The Tragedy and Triumph of Smike,” based on a story adaptation from Charles Dickens’s “Nicholas Nickleby.”
Auditions are at 11:00-12:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 95 High St., in Belfast, on the first floor. Cold reading, no preparation required. This play will be presented for several nights in mid-to-late August, outdoors in Belfast’s Wales Park, exact dates to be announced. All shows will be at 6 PM. Rehearsal is three times a week: Sunday afternoons, Monday and Tuesday evenings. Not all actors are required at all rehearsals. Boys not needed often.
Cast requirements:
Mr Squeers: Lead, adult male. Cruel, mean, stupid and foolish. THIS PART HAS NOT BEEN CAST.
Mrs Squeers: Adult female. Mr Squeers’s perfect mate. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.
Fanny Squeers: Teen/young adult. Their perfect daughter. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.
Nicholas: Young adult male. Kind, compassionate, bright. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.
Smike: Slow-witted and lonely, but naturally good and kind. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.
Bride: Walk-on role. THIS PART HAS BEEN CAST.
Magistrate: Small, but pivotal role. THIS PART HAS NOT BEEN CAST.
Cruel Uncle: A nasty piece of work! THIS PART HAS NOT BEEN CAST.
Kind Employer: Adult Male. Honest, honorable, good friend of Nicholas. THIS PART HAS NOT BEEN CAST.
Boys, aged 8-14: Abused, mistreated, lonely-but they get their revenge! THESE PARTS HAVE NOT BEEN CAST.
In addition to actors, we VERY much welcome those interested in technical jobs: painting, set design, lights, sets, props runners, costumes, makeup, box office, usher, refreshments, etc. WE LOVE NEW VOLUNTEERS!
Aynne Ames directing.
For more information, please email us at ColdComfortTheater@gmail.com or phone us at (207) 930-7244.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →