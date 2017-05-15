Cold Comfort Theater in Belfast offers professional headshots for actors

By Andre Blanchard
Posted May 15, 2017, at 7:12 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 2079307244; ColdComfortTheater.com

Need a new headshot done? Want to send a more professional resume? Never seem to have a good picture of yourself? We have you covered.

In this exciting collaboration between Cold Comfort Theater and Cross Street Photography, we are able to offer you a professional, headshot photo shoot with Andy Dumas of Cross Street Photography for only $10 on May 21 in Belfast.

Registration is required, please email us at ColdComfortTheater@gmail.com to register.

Digital photo downloads and photo prints must be purchased separately.

