Cold Comfort Theater in Belfast offers professional headshots for actors

Sunday, May 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 2079307244; ColdComfortTheater.com
Need a new headshot done? Want to send a more professional resume? Never seem to have a good picture of yourself? We have you covered.
In this exciting collaboration between Cold Comfort Theater and Cross Street Photography, we are able to offer you a professional, headshot photo shoot with Andy Dumas of Cross Street Photography for only $10 on May 21 in Belfast.
Registration is required, please email us at ColdComfortTheater@gmail.com to register.
Digital photo downloads and photo prints must be purchased separately.
