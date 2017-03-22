Cold Comfort Theater Celebrates Theater in Our Schools Month with Workshop

Cold Comfort Theater celebrated ‘Theater in Our Schools’ Month on Monday (March 13) by offering a free beginners theater workshop for students at Belfast Area High School! Taught by Stella Adler Studio of Acting, NYC instructor, Joe Goscinski, the class focused on spoken word through poetry, looked at how to begin approaching a new text, and introduced students to Laban Movement. Visit Cold Comfort at www.ColdComfortTheater.com to learn more about upcoming workshops, shows, and events.

