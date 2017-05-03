Cold Comfort Theater Announces Auditions for The Miracle Worker

By Andre Blanchard
Posted May 03, 2017, at 1:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-930-7244; ColdComfortTheater.com

THE MIRACLE WORKER Auditions: Sunday May 7, First Baptist Church, upstairs, go through front door, 2-5 sharp. Cold reading from script. No preparation needed.

The Miracle Worker to be performed in August, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a Sunday rain date, the weeks of August 3/4/5 (rain date, August 6) and 10/11/12 (rain date, August 13). Outside, at Wales Park, Belfast; top of Main St., Belfast.

Cast Requirements:

One young girl between ages 9-13. Lead, one line, HIGHLY physical. Helen Keller deaf and blind

One young, blue collar, nearly blind woman, age between 20-30. Lead, many lines, highly physical.

Note: These two roles will take a lot of rehearsal; very time consuming. We normally rehearse Sunday afternoons and Monday, Tuesday early evenings.

Mrs. Keller: Age 23-35, lead, many lines, time consuming

Capt. Keller: Age 30-45, lead

James Keller: Age 18-23, strong supporting role

Aunt of Mr. Keller: 50-60, supporting role

A couple of servants and some small children. Small but very significant roles.

And one very mild-mannered, good with children, CALM, dog

Aynne Ames directs.

For further information, contact: coldcomforttheater@gmail.com or (207) 930-7244.

