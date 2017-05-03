Cold Comfort Theater Announces Auditions for The Miracle Worker

Sunday, May 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-930-7244; ColdComfortTheater.com
THE MIRACLE WORKER Auditions: Sunday May 7, First Baptist Church, upstairs, go through front door, 2-5 sharp. Cold reading from script. No preparation needed.
The Miracle Worker to be performed in August, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a Sunday rain date, the weeks of August 3/4/5 (rain date, August 6) and 10/11/12 (rain date, August 13). Outside, at Wales Park, Belfast; top of Main St., Belfast.
Cast Requirements:
One young girl between ages 9-13. Lead, one line, HIGHLY physical. Helen Keller deaf and blind
One young, blue collar, nearly blind woman, age between 20-30. Lead, many lines, highly physical.
Note: These two roles will take a lot of rehearsal; very time consuming. We normally rehearse Sunday afternoons and Monday, Tuesday early evenings.
Mrs. Keller: Age 23-35, lead, many lines, time consuming
Capt. Keller: Age 30-45, lead
James Keller: Age 18-23, strong supporting role
Aunt of Mr. Keller: 50-60, supporting role
A couple of servants and some small children. Small but very significant roles.
And one very mild-mannered, good with children, CALM, dog
Aynne Ames directs.
For further information, contact: coldcomforttheater@gmail.com or (207) 930-7244.
