Cold Comfort Theater announces auditions for “Almost, Maine”

By Andre Blanchard
Posted Jan. 13, 2017, at 8:32 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church , 95 High Steet, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-930-7244; coldcomforttheater.com

Cold Comfort Theater announces auditions for John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine” to be held January 16 and 24, at the First Baptist Church in Belfast (95 High Street) at 4pm.  Parking in the rear of the church, entrance through both back and front doors, first floor. No preparation needed.  Cold readings from the script for late teens to forties for men and women. Performances in March.

