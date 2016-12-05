CÓIG Brings Celtic Christmas Music to Husson University’s Gracie Theatre

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Gracie Theatre at Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-941-7888; gracietheatre.com/

BANGOR, MAINE – December 5, 2016 – CÓIG, one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere traditional musical groups, is an ensemble of East Coast performers who were once a series of onstage solo acts. Today, their combined talents are enthralling audiences throughout North America as an electrifying Celtic music super group.

In the spirit of the holidays, Husson University is proud to bring CÓIG and the unique Celtic music sound to the Gracie Theatre at 7 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2016.

“This outstanding Celtic group performed a few years ago at the American Folk Festival in Bangor and has garnered numerous fans in Maine as a result,” says Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie. “The response to this first Gracie Theatre holiday-themed concert has been fantastic.”

With a fiery Celtic style at its musical core, CÓIG easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and contemporary compositions. This concert will demonstrate the band’s broad range and musical prowess. With the ability to play over a dozen instruments (vocals, fiddles, piano, guitar, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles, and more) CÓIG will captivate audience members with their driving tunes, haunting songs, and infectious energy.

The group is an unparalleled musical force and was picked as Penguin Eggs magazine’s 2014 “#1 New Discovery” internationally. Four talented musicians make up the band. Fiddler Chrissy Crowley, from Margaree, Cape Breton, has an impressive list of awards, nominations, and international appearances. She embraces her Celtic roots and makes them her own through original compositions coupled with contemporary arrangements of traditional tunes.

Darren McMullen, from Hardwood Lands, Nova Scotia, is a highly sought after multi-instrumentalist. Easily switching between guitar, mandolin, whistle, and banjo, this “Swiss-army knife” musician keeps the rhythm sound diverse. He is sure to impress audience members with his musical versatility.

Rachel Davis from Baddeck, Cape Breton spends her time switching from international festival stages to small local dances at home. In a genre that sees many performers pushing the envelope and testing new waters, her style of playing traditional tunes in a traditional way is a refreshing reminder of why the Cape Breton fiddle style drives so hard and is so sought after.

Jason Roach, from Chéticamp, Cape Breton is one of the most impressive piano players you will ever hear. With a style all his own, and an unparalleled intensity on the keys, you’ll have to remind yourself that there are other players on the stage.

With a combined total of over 30 nominations and awards, each of CÓIG’s talented musicians has released their own successful solo albums. Each of the group’s members toured at home and abroad before coming together as this exciting super group.

Their much anticipated debut album “Five” was released in June 2014 to rave reviews and has earned the 2014 Canadian Folk Music Award for Traditional Album of the Year, the Music Nova Scotia Award for Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year, and most recently, the 2015 East Coast Music Award for Roots/Traditional Group Recording of the Year.

Call the Gracie Theatre box office at 207-941-7888 or visit GracieTheatre.com to get more information about this concert. Tickets for the concert are $18.50 for orchestra seats and $16.00 for balcony seats. This show is another example of the slate of exciting entertainment that the Gracie Theatre is bringing to Bangor over the next five months. Information about other upcoming performances is available on the theatre’s website, Facebook page, or by calling the box office.

Completed in October of 2009, the Gracie Theatre is Husson University’s center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is quickly earning a reputation as one of Maine’s premier performance venues. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics.

For more than 100 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

