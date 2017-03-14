Cohen Boosters Club yard and bake sale to benefit eighth grade

Saturday, March 25, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: W.S. Cohen School, 304 Garland St., Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — A Cohen Boosters Club yard and bake will be held 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 25, at W.S. Cohen School, 304 Garland St. There will be a variety of items for sale as well as homemade baked goods. Anyone wanting to donate items may drop them off 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, or 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Cohen School.
