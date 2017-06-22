Coffeehouse: The Night and Day Jazz Quintet

Friday, June 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor , Maine
For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/the-night-and-day-jazz-quintet-coffeehouse/
June’s Last Friday Coffee House will star The Night & Day Quintet. The group includes Steve Orlofsky on sax and flute, Chris Poulin on guitar and vocals, Joel Mann on bass, Steve Pfister on keyboards and Scott Allen on drums. These five accomplished musicians bring together their love of Jazz for a very enjoyable evening. Beautiful melodies of your favorite Jazz standards will guarantee a night of pleasurable listening while you munch sweet pastries and sip fresh coffee.
