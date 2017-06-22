Coffeehouse: The Night and Day Jazz Quintet

By Lisa Salsbury
Posted June 22, 2017, at 9 a.m.

Friday, June 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor , Maine

For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/the-night-and-day-jazz-quintet-coffeehouse/

June’s Last Friday Coffee House will star The Night & Day Quintet. The group includes Steve Orlofsky on sax and flute, Chris Poulin on guitar and vocals, Joel Mann on bass, Steve Pfister on keyboards and Scott Allen on drums. These five accomplished musicians bring together their love of Jazz for a very enjoyable evening. Beautiful melodies of your favorite Jazz standards will guarantee a night of pleasurable listening while you munch sweet pastries and sip fresh coffee.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine legislator charged with OUIMaine legislator charged with OUI
  2. PI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister saysPI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister says
  3. Lincoln man dies while working with explosives in his basement
  4. Former FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killerFormer FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killer
  5. Drug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine homeDrug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine home

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs