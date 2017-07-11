Coffee and Kimchi: Wicked Brew Coffee Bar to Welcome South Korean Students Visiting Husson University

BANGOR, MAINE – July 11, 2017 – What do organic/fair-trade espresso and spicy pickled cabbage have in common? They’ll both be served to students from Husson University’s Summer English Enrichment (SEE) program when they visit the Wicked Brew Coffee Bar on July 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

During their visit, the SEE program students from Kookmin University in Seoul, South Korea will have the opportunity to enjoy American coffee along with kimchi, a spicy pickled cabbage that’s considered the national dish of Korea. The kimchi and other Korean dishes will be prepared for the students by the family members who own and work at the Wicked Brew Coffee Bar.

“We try to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all of our customers,” said Kate Proctor, owner of the Wicked Brew Coffee Bar. “I can think of no better way to make visitors from a distant country feel welcome than by offering them a taste of home as they experience America.”

Husson University’s Summer English Enrichment (SEE) program offers international students an opportunity to improve their English skills and understanding of American culture. As part of this educational experience, the University will provide the 12 students from Kookmin University in Seoul, South Korea with a variety of experiences where they can apply their language skills and learn more about America.

This year, the Summer English Enrichment (SEE) program at Husson University began on June 30th and will run through July 29th.

“Exploring downtown Bangor is a great way for our international guests to better understand American culture,” said Taylor Pond, administrative director, Husson University’s SEE program. “Visiting the Wicked Brew Coffee Bar provides the students with exposure to American cuisine and leisure activities. The visit also provides local businesses with international exposure as these students share their adventures with family, friends and classmates back home.”

Students participating in Husson’s SEE program spend three hours each morning studying English in a traditional classroom setting. In the afternoon, they participate in activities that allow them to put their English skills to use as they learn more about U.S. culture, customs and traditions.

Activities include everything from everyday experiences like riding the bus, visiting restaurants, and shopping, to taking in some of the sights at Acadia National Park. During their stay, students will have the opportunity to visit Camden, Freeport and Portland.

The SEE program is part of an ongoing exchange program partnership with Kookmin University.

Kookmin is a private university located in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, South Korea. It is the sixth largest university in Seoul with approximately 22,000 students, 800 faculty members and an administrative staff of 350 people.

As part of an exchange program, Husson student Taylor Pond studied at Kookmin during the 2014 fall semester. A scholarship from Tom and Mary Martz helped cover her international travel expenses. This year, Pond is the administrative director of the SEE program.

The Office of International Initiatives at Husson University helped create the SEE program and a partnership with Kookmin University. Initiatives like these are an important part of today’s college experience. Students who develop cultural understanding and sensitivity have a better chance of achieving success in today’s multinational global economy.

The Wicked Brew Coffee Bar is a family owned, full service coffee bar located in Bangor. It specializes in organic/fair-trade espresso coffee, tea and a “house-made” chai masala tea. Cold brewed iced coffee and tea are offered fresh daily. Greek and Turkish coffees are made to order and brewed over an open flame. Wicked Brew Coffee Bar offers morning fare including a wide variety of organic/vegan pastries from Biggi’s. In addition, the coffee bar offers made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, muesli, and fresh fruit. Meatless soups and salads are also available to patrons looking for a quick, light lunch. All food is served in a beautiful, inviting space with music and free WiFi. Games and activities are available for children young and old.

