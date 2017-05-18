Cocktail Accoutrements; A Show of One-of-a-Kind Barware & Cocktail Jewelry

Friday, June 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: The Jewel Box, 644 Congress St., Portland, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/events/218294572000549/?ti=icl
Portland’s Metals Collective presents their third annual show at the Jewel Box, aptly themed ‘Cocktail Accoutrements’. This crew of makers has been busy crafting mixology tools, drinkware, and cocktail jewelry. Expect to see pieces ranging from strictly utilitarian to strikingly lavish while enjoying one of the Jewel Box’s swoon-worthy cocktails or mocktails. The Jewel Box, now in its 3rd year, is revered for the quality and originality of its libations as well as its comfortable & eclectic atmosphere. The show’s opening party will be a hoot; if you have ever wanted to chat with a tipsy metalsmith this is the perfect opportunity!
FEATURED ARTISTS:
Shelby Goldsmith, Mary Forst, Stacia Salvucci, Emily Percival, Lindsay Simpson, Michael Hoffheimer, Naomi McNeill, Gabriel McNeill, Maria Wolff, Nick Downing, Ann Thompson, Jason Morrissey, Cat Bates
