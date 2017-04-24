Coastal Washington CIT Names Ellie Burns as Student of the Year

Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology Director Mr. Brian Leavitt is proud to announce Ellie Burns, of Marshfield, Maine, as the 2017 Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology Career & Technical Education Student of the Year. Ellie is the daughter of Lida Rolfe and Greg Burns.

Ellie is a senior at Machias Memorial High School and participates in the Culinary Arts program at Coastal Washington CIT. While attending the Culinary Arts program Ellie has earned her certifications in Serve Safe, CPR/AED, and First Aid.

Ellie is a Top Ten academic in her class at Machias Memorial High School, Class President, and Student Council Vice-President. She also mentored at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor this school year.

“Ellie is a natural leader in the kitchen and among her peers. She has taken the initiative to begin her career in the culinary industry while in high school. She has taken full advantage of opportunities and experiences while attending Coastal Washington CIT and Machias Memorial High School. I am expecting great things from her in the future”, said Director Leavitt.

Ellie will be attending Eastern Maine Community College, in the fall, to study Culinary Arts and Business Management.

Ellie will be honored at the annual Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) Banquet on April 29. The banquet is held at The Green Ladle in Lewiston. MACTE recognizes one student from each of the 27 centers in Maine.

Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology has Career & Technical Education programs of study in Culinary Arts, Building Trades, and Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement. All juniors and seniors from Jonesport-Beals High School, Washington Academy, Narraguagus High School, and Machias Memorial High School are eligible to participate in the programming. If you or your student would like more information regarding programming please call Mr. Leavitt at 255-3812.

