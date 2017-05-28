Coastal Chaos 2017

Friday, June 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West Street, Rockport, Maine
For more information: rockcoastrollers.org
COASTAL CHAOS, Rock Coast Rollers’ third annual WFTDA-sanctioned tournament, takes place June 9-11th, in beautiful Rockport, Maine. Our inaugural COASTAL CHAOS in May 2015 was an enormous success, with five teams playing eleven exciting games in a double-elimination championship bracket, highly experienced officiating teams, and a ton of fun for all involved.
This year will provide all that and more: we are growing the tournament, providing a rare opportunity for eight participating teams each to play three WFTDA-sanctioned games, this tournament will be an international event this year. Participants will compete against teams that would normally be out of reach due to location, as well as complete three WFTDA-sanctioned games—all within the span of one weekend.
The tournament will consist of three WFTDA-sanctioned games on Friday afternoon and evening, five sanctioned games on Saturday, and four sanctioned games on Sunday, with one additional exhibition game on Saturday featuring two teams not participating in the tournament itself (schedule subject to change). The venue for these games, Midcoast Recreation Center, is ideal for this scale of event and can host a huge crowd.
New this year there will be an exhibition bout on Saturday featuring New Hampshire Jr. Derby! This will be on Saturday, and feature younger ladies under the age of eighteen bringing their fierceness to the roller derby track.
Midcoast Maine is especially picturesque in the spring, with so much for visitors to see and do: numerous lakes as well as Penobscot Bay; opportunities for hiking, kayaking, and rockclimbing; and world-class cuisine (including the James Beard award-winning Primo Restaurant in neighboring Rockland). Join us for a day or for the entire weekend!
Details:
3rd Annual Coastal Chaos Tournament, June 9-11th
Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West Street, Rockport, Maine
Tickets:
Early Bird 3 Day pass: $30
-One-day tickets $15, Two-day Pass $25, Three-day pass $35, Children 5 & under free.
-Available online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coastal-chaos-tickets-32557877488
Directly on our website: www.rockcoastrollers.org
Or on our Facebook Page Rock Coast Rollers
Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event.
Participating Teams:
Bay State Brawlers (MA)
Central New York Roller Derby (NY)
Connecticut Roller Girls (CT)
Fog City Rollers (New Brunswick, Canada)
Gothenburg Roller Derby (Gothenburg, Sweden)
Green Mountain Roller Derby (VT)
Lowcountry High Rollers (SC)
Rock Coast Rollers (ME)
Schedule:
Friday 6/9/2017
2:30 – Doors open to public
3:00 – Game 1
5:00- Game 2
7:00 – Game 3
Saturday 6/10/2017
9:00 – Doors open to public
9:30 – Game 4
11:30 – Game 5
1:30 -Game 6
(Halftime Jeerleaders and Raffle)
3:30 – Expo Game – New Hampshire Junior Roller Derby
5:30 – Game 7
7:30 – Game 8
Sunday 6/11/2017
9:30 – Doors open to public
10:00 – Game 9
12:00 – Game 10
2:00 – Game 11
4:00 – Game 12 – Tournament Champions
6:00 – Awards Ceremony
Rock Coast Rollers is always looking for sponsors, and the Coastal Chaos tournament is a great way for businesses to show their support and get their name seen. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can email rockcoastrollers.sponsorship@gmail.com.
Interested in press passes for Coastal Chaos? Email rockcoastrollers.pr@gmail.com.
The Rock Coast Rollers is a 501c3 organization dedicated to advancing and advocating for the sport of roller derby, women, our league, and our community. We are a member league of WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association). For more information regarding our league please visit our website http://www.rockcoastrollers.org/
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →