Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Clueless Quilters quilt show , Route 222, Stetson, Maine

STETSON — The Clueless Quilters quilt show will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Meeting House on Route 222. The event also will offer a quilters’ yard sale, vendors and lunch available for purchase. Admission is free.

