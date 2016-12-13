Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry

By Carolyn Eyler
Posted Dec. 13, 2016, at 2:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: USM AREA Gallery , 35 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-780-5008

Discussion on public art and government artist funding: Visiting Artist Clint Fulkerson and Julie Horn, Visual Arts Director and Percent for Art Associate for the Maine Arts Commission.

Story continues below advertisement.

Fulkerson’s exhibition “Fluid Geometry” is on view at the USM AREA Gallery

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Pagan Mainer gets license after being rejected for wearing hornsPagan Mainer gets license after being rejected for wearing horns
  2. Police: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidaysPolice: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidays
  3. Report: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from sonReport: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from son
  4. Man rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woodsMan rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woods
  5. Man dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crashMan dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education