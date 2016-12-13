Clint Fulkerson: Fluid Geometry

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: USM AREA Gallery , 35 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-780-5008

Discussion on public art and government artist funding: Visiting Artist Clint Fulkerson and Julie Horn, Visual Arts Director and Percent for Art Associate for the Maine Arts Commission.

Fulkerson’s exhibition “Fluid Geometry” is on view at the USM AREA Gallery

