Clinic for prospective baseball umpires to be held at NMCC

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Northern Maine Board of Approved Baseball Umpires will begin its annual clinic for prospective umpires at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Northern Maine Community College, Edmond’s Conference Center. Successful candidates who pass the written examination after week five will attend two classes of umpiring mechanics and begin umpiring sub-varsity games in the spring. The cost of the clinic is $45 and includes rule book, casebook, printed materials and examination. For information, contact board clinician Bill Casavant at 551-5778 or bballump34@yahoo.com .

