Climbing & Paddleboarding Adventure

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School , 228 Main Street, Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/climb
Join Maine Yoga Adventures for an awesome outdoor adventure that brings together rock climbing in Acadia and paddleboard yoga all in one super cool day!
We’ll begin our adventure with our favorite rock climbing guides, Acadia Mountain Guides, at their home base in Bar Harbor. Acadia Guides deliver professional, state-of-the-art instruction by a highly skilled and energized staff.
This climb is open to beginners and more advanced levels as well. The location of our climb, Acadia National Park, is stupendous in and of itself. Adding in the climbing is an incredible bonus. No judgements from this crew, just positive energy and working together towards a fun & safe climb.
After rock climbing, we’ll move onto some eats in Bar Harbor comfy on the lawn with a view of the sea. Holly will bring along yummy healthy vegetarian snacks from the farmer’s market.
Adventurers will also have the option of grabbing a sandwich on their own or perhaps an ice cream cone.
From Bar Harbor, we’ll move onto getting a taste of paddleboarding with gentle yoga on a lovely pond! Machelle Lahaye and Holly Twining will share the wonder of working with your paddleboards with ease and confidence.
If you don’t own your own board, Acadia SUP will provide adventurers with sweet boards with plenty of space on them for relaxing as the sun goes down. No experience necessary!
Cost: $125; $105 w/ your own paddleboard
Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.
