Climate of Change—Four Short Films, April 22

Saturday, April 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-1137; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php
On Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 in the Belfast City Library, the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition and Rockland’s Island Institute will host four short films, the Climate of Change series, that show how accelerating climate change dramatically changes the ocean’s environment.
Warming waters, ocean acidification, industry collapse, aquaculture–across New England and the nation fishermen and scientists are observing notable shifts in the ecosystem and dramatic changes on the water. These films show how impacts are felt in Alaska, Florida, and here in Maine.
Marine biologist Susie Arnold, Ph.D, of the Island Institute will lead a short discussion after each of these ten minute films:
Part 1: Warming waters in the Gulf of Maine.
Part 2: Ocean acidification in Alaska.
Part 3: The collapse and adaption in the Apalachicola Florida oyster fishery.
Part 4: The future of aquaculture.
Shellfish aquaculture which includes lobster fishing is an example of economic diversification for fishing communities and should provide excellent opportunities for relationship building and dialog on climate change–something sorely needed as there remains a great divide among the public regarding environmental issues in general.
Sponsored by Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition and the Island Institute. More information about this and other free Earth Days Waldo County 2017 events is available online at BelfastBayWatershed.org and IslandInstitute.org.
