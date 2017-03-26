Climate Change in the Islands of Tuvalu with Kati Corlew, PhD

Sunday, April 23, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: (207) 947-7009; uubangor.org
Tuvalu, a group of low-lying islands in the Pacific Ocean, is under extreme threat from rising sea levels. Frequent storm surges and increasing salinization are killing the coconut palms and making crops difficult to grow. Join the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor (UUSB) as they provide a first hand account on the front lines of climate change with Kati Corlew, PhD, assistant professor of psychology with the Social Science Program at UMA-Bangor.
Dr. Corlew has been visiting Tuvalu since 2010 and has been studying the psychology of climate change since 2009. She was a Research Fellow at the Pacific Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessments Program.
This program is free to member of the public.
11:30 am, Sunday, April 23
Vestry, Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St, Bangor
Sponsored by the UU Social Justice Committee
