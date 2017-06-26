Community

Clifton VBS: Operation Artic

By ruth perry
Posted June 26, 2017, at 9:11 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, July 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Clifton United Baptist Church, 742 Airline Rd, Clifton, Maine

For more information: 207-843-5441 

Get ready to explore the coolest book on the planet – the BIBLE.

VBS is July 10-14  9am-12pm daily 

Come join us for fun Bible lessons, Science experiments, Crafts, Games, Snacks and meet some cool Arctic animals. No cost to come.

For more information or to preregister call 843-5441  Clifton United Baptist Church 742 Airline Road Clifton, ME.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Driver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical callDriver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical call
  2. Three boys accused of setting fire to Sanford millThree boys accused of setting fire to Sanford mill
  3. Reported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beachReported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beach
  4. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  5. Bernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loanBernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loan

Top Stories

Similar Articles