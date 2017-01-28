Community

Clifton Snowmobile Fundraiser

By Nancy Hatch
Posted Jan. 28, 2017, at 4:08 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Clifton Snowmobile Fundraiser, 55 Bradbury Brook Road, Clifton, Maine

For more information: 2-78437270

The Clifton Area Snowmobile Club is hosting a fundraiser at the Penobscot County Conservation Association clubhouse at 570 North Main Street in Brewer on Saturday, February 4th. The event will start at 5:00 PM with a bake bean , hotdogs, casseroles, and yeast rolls dinner. There will be a Chinese auction, silent auction and 50/50 raffle going on at the same time. Following the supper there will be a dessert auction and ending the event with a dance. Music will feature Dola Hinckley singing a mix of country and old time rock & roll. The cost for the dinner is $8.00 and the dance is $4.00. A great variety of auction items will be offered by several local businesses.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Second Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafuSecond Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafu
  2. Maine’s $13M bailout of biomass plants will mean jobs, but at a cost of $23,700 eachMaine’s $13M bailout of biomass plants will mean jobs, but at a cost of $23,700 each
  3. Bangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scamBangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scam
  4. NexxLinx in Orono to lay off 109 employeesNexxLinx in Orono to lay off 109 employees
  5. Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach accused of inappropriate contact with studentBonny Eagle cheerleading coach accused of inappropriate contact with student