Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Clifton Snowmobile Fundraiser, 55 Bradbury Brook Road, Clifton, Maine For more information: 2-78437270

The Clifton Area Snowmobile Club is hosting a fundraiser at the Penobscot County Conservation Association clubhouse at 570 North Main Street in Brewer on Saturday, February 4th. The event will start at 5:00 PM with a bake bean , hotdogs, casseroles, and yeast rolls dinner. There will be a Chinese auction, silent auction and 50/50 raffle going on at the same time. Following the supper there will be a dessert auction and ending the event with a dance. Music will feature Dola Hinckley singing a mix of country and old time rock & roll. The cost for the dinner is $8.00 and the dance is $4.00. A great variety of auction items will be offered by several local businesses.

