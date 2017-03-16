Clickbait and Sagas: A Humanities Afternoon at UMaine, March 30th, 2017

Thursday, March 30, 2017 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: University of Maine, Wells and Little Hall, Orono, ME
For more information: 207-581-1844; umaine.edu/umhc/
Thursday, March 30th will be an exciting day on campus for University of Maine Humanities Center (UMHC) sponsored events that may appeal to those interest in humanities. Events are free and open to the public.
Two young, dynamic female journalists from the Washington Post—Jessica Contrera and Katie Mettler—will be giving a lecture from 2-3:30PM in Wells Conference Center, Room 3. They will be talking on “Clickbait, Fake News and the Fourth Estate: Why Journalism is More Vital Than Ever.”
This event, organized by Josh Roiland, is certain to be thrilling, have high relevance, and display lots of student engagement. It will be followed by a Q & A and lovely reception with refreshments from 3:30-5PM.
UMHC, along with the Honors College and CLAS, are contributing to this signature event supported by the Allen Miller Fund for Excellence in Journalism.
Guests may then be inspired to move from the present stresses of current affairs to the mysteries of the deep past. They will be served by Svanhildur Óskarsdóttir, an expert on the study of medieval manuscripts from the University of Iceland, who will give a lecture on “The Never-ending Popularity of Njáls saga: The Manuscript Evidence” as part of the UMHC 2016-17 symposium Saga and Story: An Interdisciplinary Exploration from the Vikings to Our Time. This lecture will take place that same afternoon from 4:15-6pm in Little Hall 130.
This second event will be quieter and more scholarly, but deeply interesting as well. Here guests can see advanced students displaying historical sophistication, and care for the materials of the past.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →