Cleanest Patient Rooms in Maine

Sebasticook Valley Health (SVH) is listed in Becker’s Hospital Review as being in the top five of 59 hospitals throughout the United States with the cleanest patient rooms. While the national average was 74 percent, SVH received a score of 94 percent.

The results are derived from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s (CMS) Hospital Compare and represent Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers (HCAHPS) scores from April 2015 through March 2016. HCAHPS is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of their hospital care. The assessment’s scores are publicly reported four times a year to enhance accountability in healthcare by increasing the transparency of the quality of the hospital care provided. For recognition by Becker’s, a minimum of 100 HCAHPS patient responses per institution is required.

“SVH employees take pride in the appearance of our hospital. We know that a clean and safe environment is critical to our patients’ ability to heal and feel comfortable while they are in our care. Therefore, our housekeeping staff sets high standards for cleanliness throughout all our facilities,” says Terri Vieira, president of SVH. “I personally thank each of these dedicated people for their commitment to their role in ensuring SVH always maintains a high level of quality care for our community.”

SVH is a 25-bed, critical access hospital located in Pittsfield, Maine and a proud member of EMHS (www.emhs.org). SVH offers a wide range of outpatient services and three primary care locations in central Maine. Learn more about SVH at http://sebasticookvalleyhealth.org/.

