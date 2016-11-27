Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Wessaweskeag Historical Society, Elm St and Dublin Ave, South Thomaston, Maine For more information: 207-691-2120

The Friends of the Weskeag will hold a public discussion on the Clean Water Act and Citizen Initiatives: Where Do We Go From Here? The meeting will take place at 6:30 PM , Monday December 5

at the Wessaweskeag Historical Society in South Thomaston.

The discussion will be led by Samuel Sage, President of Atlantic States Legal Foundation in Syracuse NY. Samuel Sage holds an A.B. in Chemistry from Cornell University (1965), and was a Candidate of Philosophy, Inorganic Chemistry University of Minnesota (1965-1969). Mr. Sage has worked for over 38 years on environmental issues for different organizations; the last 28 at Atlantic States Legal Foundation. He is also Vice President of the International Fund for China’s Environment.

Mr. Sage has extensive experience with water resource issues both from a scientific as well as a policy perspective. He helped develop the major United States laws relating to water resources (especially the Clean Water Act, and the Coastal Zone Management Act). He has been involved in their implementation, and has assisted citizens and local governments at home and abroad in working in these areas. In recent years, Mr. Sage has used his expertise to help interested communities around the world become more sensitive to the need for environmental sanity and sustainable use of their resources. Much of this work uses the lessons learned from work on management of the world’s greatest fresh water source, the United States-Canadian Great Lakes, to further similar goals around the Danube Basin-Black Sea, the Baltic, and Chinese riverine systems, and other major watersheds around the world.

FMI: Vivian Newman ph.691-2120, newviv@roadrunner.com

