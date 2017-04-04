Classical music concert at Sangerville church

Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
SANGERVILLE, Maine — At the Piano with Friends, a concert of classical music performed by Margery Aumann, pianist, with guests Susan Ramsey, violin; Ruth Fogg,
cello; and Deb Maynard, saxophone, playing works of Mozart, Chopin, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Popper, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Dover-Foxcroft/Sangerville Unitarian-Universalist Church, Route 23 and Church Street. Reception. Admission by donation. For information, call 564-0043.
