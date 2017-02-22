Classes slated for new officials classes in lacrosse

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Maine Women’s lacrosse Officials Association is offering New Officials Classes for adults who want to officiate girls lacrosse.

All prospective officials are required to attend a series of classes that are taught by U.S. Lacrosse-trained and certified officials. New official classes will be held during March and April in four different locations throughout Maine.

New official classes run for four consecutive sessions at the Thornton Academy and Falmouth High School sites and two separate sessions at the Thomas College and Husson University sites. All prospective officials must attend a minimum of three of the four new official classes at Thornton Academy and Falmouth sites and both of the sessions at Thomas and Husson.

The cost of the course for new officials is $55 and is non-refundable. This covers the cost of class materials and 2017 MWLOA dues. All newly trained officials will receive instructions on how to register with U.S. Lacrosse during the last session of their four-week course. All officials must be members of U.S. Lacrosse before officiating a game. The annual membership dues to U.S. Lacrosse are $55. Link to joining US Lacrosse: US Lacrosse Membership .

Prospective officials will receive a 2017 U.S. Lacrosse Rule Book at the first class as well as a binder of information, class notes, and diagrams.

The class schedule is: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, at Thornton Academy in Saco; 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16 and 23, at Falmouth High School; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 4-6 p.m. in classroom and 6-8 p.m. on field, Friday, April 7, at Thomas College in Waterville; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Husson University, Bangor, and 4-6 p.m. in classroom and 6-8 p.m. on field, Friday, April 7, at Thomas College.



All officials must show they hold a clear background check or that they have begun the process prior to their first game assignment.

For information, contact, Barbara Snapp: mwloatraining4umps@gmail.com or 721-0708. Or go to www.mainewloa.com

